Clay Challenges Amidst Thai Pongal Festivities: Artisans Struggle with Soil Shortages in Tamil Nadu

The vibrant celebration of Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district spotlights local artisans who are racing against time. In the village of Poovanthi, they turn the fine sand of the Vaigai River and alluvial soils from local water bodies into robust earthen pots crucial for the festival.

However, the joyful preparation contrasts with a grim challenge. Artisans like Ganesan, who have honed their craft over decades, face significant setbacks in production. "High demand exists, yet our hands are tied," Ganesan lamented. Last year's heavy rains have depleted essential soil supplies, slashing Pongal pot output from 1,000 to just 300 units per order, with only a few orders fulfilled.

The supply issue highlights a broader concern as younger generations lose interest due to the unpredictability of resources. Chitra, another artisan, stressed, "Sustaining our craft requires reliable soil access." Meanwhile, bustling markets in Thoothukudi see a deluge of festival-related agricultural goods such as bananas, sugarcane, and turmeric, attracting throngs of eager shoppers.

(With inputs from agencies.)