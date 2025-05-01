Fallen Hero: Honoring Sepoy Harish Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice
Sepoy Harish Singh, an Army jawan, was laid to rest with full military honors in Jammu and Kashmir after losing his life due to an avalanche in Ladakh's Kargil sector. His funeral was attended by military, police, and civilian dignitaries who paid their respects to the brave soldier.
- Country:
- India
Sepoy Harish Singh, an Army jawan, was cremated with full military honors in his native village after an avalanche claimed his life in Ladakh's Kargil sector. The solemn event in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was attended by a mixed assembly of Army, police, and civilian officials, as well as political leaders.
The ceremony, held in the village of Jandore, included a wreath-laying and a military funeral for Singh, who served in the 18 Dogra Rifles. His body arrived in a flower-adorned vehicle, and his final journey concluded amid a gun salute and the last bugle call.
In attendance, BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia commended Singh as a brave son of the soil and highlighted his contributions as a guardian of the borders. Family members, including Sona Singh, expressed pride in his sacrifice, dubbing his act a selfless duty to the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Arun Palli Takes Oath as 38th Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Steps Up for Amarnath Yatra Registration
Jammu and Kashmir's Heatwave Alert: Safeguarding Workers' Health
Strengthening the Shield: Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Terrorism Operations
Taiwan's Diplomatic Tribute: Sending Envoys to Pope Francis' Funeral