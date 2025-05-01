Left Menu

Fallen Hero: Honoring Sepoy Harish Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice

Sepoy Harish Singh, an Army jawan, was laid to rest with full military honors in Jammu and Kashmir after losing his life due to an avalanche in Ladakh's Kargil sector. His funeral was attended by military, police, and civilian dignitaries who paid their respects to the brave soldier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:11 IST
Fallen Hero: Honoring Sepoy Harish Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice
  • Country:
  • India

Sepoy Harish Singh, an Army jawan, was cremated with full military honors in his native village after an avalanche claimed his life in Ladakh's Kargil sector. The solemn event in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was attended by a mixed assembly of Army, police, and civilian officials, as well as political leaders.

The ceremony, held in the village of Jandore, included a wreath-laying and a military funeral for Singh, who served in the 18 Dogra Rifles. His body arrived in a flower-adorned vehicle, and his final journey concluded amid a gun salute and the last bugle call.

In attendance, BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia commended Singh as a brave son of the soil and highlighted his contributions as a guardian of the borders. Family members, including Sona Singh, expressed pride in his sacrifice, dubbing his act a selfless duty to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025