Fallen Hero: Honoring Sepoy Harish Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice

Sepoy Harish Singh, an Army jawan, was cremated with full military honors in his native village after an avalanche claimed his life in Ladakh's Kargil sector. The solemn event in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was attended by a mixed assembly of Army, police, and civilian officials, as well as political leaders.

The ceremony, held in the village of Jandore, included a wreath-laying and a military funeral for Singh, who served in the 18 Dogra Rifles. His body arrived in a flower-adorned vehicle, and his final journey concluded amid a gun salute and the last bugle call.

In attendance, BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia commended Singh as a brave son of the soil and highlighted his contributions as a guardian of the borders. Family members, including Sona Singh, expressed pride in his sacrifice, dubbing his act a selfless duty to the nation.

