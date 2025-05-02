12BET Launches Enhanced V2 Platform Redefining iGaming Experience in India
12BET, a veteran name in the iGaming industry since 2007, announces the launch of its updated V2 platform, offering a significantly improved user experience specifically for its expanding audience in India. The newly upgraded platform ensures faster operations and smoother functionalities, promising users an unmatched gaming engagement.
The V2 upgrade includes optimized load times for both desktop and mobile platforms, delivering seamless and quick gameplay. Users will benefit from an enhanced interface that simplifies navigation and facilitates intuitive betting with just one click. Financial transactions have also been accelerated, guaranteeing effortless deposits and withdrawals.
Further ensuring user appreciation, 12BET introduces new bonus offers and campaigns. The unified wallet system provides ease by hosting funds across various products with one-click bonus claiming, making turnover tracking more convenient. The company's global footprint grows with partnerships, notably at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 and with Leicester City Football Club. Representing this global effort is Karishma Kotak, a renowned sports broadcaster and Indian actress, who attended these prominent events to boost the brand's presence among sports fans.
