12BET Launches Enhanced V2 Platform Redefining iGaming Experience in India

12BET unveils its upgraded V2 platform, enhancing user experience with faster load times, streamlined interface, and improved transaction systems. The iGaming pioneer strengthens its global presence by partnering with sports events and engaging cricket fans through promotions. Indian actress Karishma Kotak represents the platform globally, aligning with IPL events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:51 IST
12BET, a veteran name in the iGaming industry since 2007, announces the launch of its updated V2 platform, offering a significantly improved user experience specifically for its expanding audience in India. The newly upgraded platform ensures faster operations and smoother functionalities, promising users an unmatched gaming engagement.

The V2 upgrade includes optimized load times for both desktop and mobile platforms, delivering seamless and quick gameplay. Users will benefit from an enhanced interface that simplifies navigation and facilitates intuitive betting with just one click. Financial transactions have also been accelerated, guaranteeing effortless deposits and withdrawals.

Further ensuring user appreciation, 12BET introduces new bonus offers and campaigns. The unified wallet system provides ease by hosting funds across various products with one-click bonus claiming, making turnover tracking more convenient. The company's global footprint grows with partnerships, notably at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 and with Leicester City Football Club. Representing this global effort is Karishma Kotak, a renowned sports broadcaster and Indian actress, who attended these prominent events to boost the brand's presence among sports fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

