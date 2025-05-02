Left Menu

Nita Ambani Advocates India's Cultural Legacy at WAVES 2025

Nita Ambani, founder of Reliance Foundation, emphasized India's cultural glory at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit 2025. She lauded India's blend of ancient traditions and modern dynamism, highlighting contributions to arts and sciences. Ambani praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership in rejuvenating India's global influence.

Updated: 02-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:20 IST
Nita Ambani (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, captivated attendees on the second day of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Her speech, titled "Taking Indian Culture to the World," celebrated India's rich heritage and contemporary dynamism.

Addressing a full auditorium, Ambani articulated India's powerful synthesis of sacred traditions and modern dynamism. She emphasized the nation's youthful energy and burgeoning economic clout, poised to make India the world's third-largest economy, while enhancing its global cultural influence.

Ambani reflected on India's seminal contributions to disciplines such as yoga, Ayurveda, science, and the arts, highlighting figures like Aryabhatta and Adi Shankaracharya. She praised India's timeless ideals of truth, non-violence, and unity, and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revitalizing India's voice on the international stage through his visionary leadership.

She commended global icons like Anoushka Shankar, Rishabh Sharma, Vikas Khanna, and Priyanka Chopra, who embody Indian spirit abroad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, which features attendees from over 90 countries and offers extensive sessions on various aspects of media and entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

