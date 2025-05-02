Left Menu

WAVES 2025: A New Era for Global Media Collaboration

South Indian superstar Nagarjuna and veteran actor Anupam Kher have praised the WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai. The event, hailed as a groundbreaking initiative for the global film and media industries, is expected to facilitate cross-border partnerships and innovation in entertainment and digital media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:57 IST
Actors Nagarjuna and Anupam Kher (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cinema icon Nagarjuna praised WAVES 2025, a pioneering initiative by the Indian government aimed at transforming the film and media industries. Speaking at the summit in Mumbai, highlighted for its focus on entertainment, media, and digital progress, Nagarjuna expressed enthusiasm for the event's grand international reveal.

Joining a panel discussion alongside other luminaries like Anupam Kher, Nagarjuna was part of day two's events. Anupam Kher equated WAVES 2025 to the World Economic Forum in Davos, describing it as a historic movement facilitated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Maharashtra's government.

Anupam Kher further remarked that WAVES would bolster artistic global cooperation, attracting entertainers, writers, and artists from around the world. With around 90 countries participating and thousands of delegates expected, the forum's extensive lineup includes over 40 plenary sessions, discussing sectors like broadcasting, films, and digital media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

