Global Vision: Aamir Khan Pushes for Indian Cinema's International Expansion

At the WAVES summit in Mumbai, Aamir Khan emphasized the importance of creating international distribution channels for Indian films. Alongside producers like Dinesh Vijan and Charles Roven, Khan advocated for a shift towards a global perspective in filmmaking, highlighting the need for more screens and global marketing strategies.

During the WAVES summit in Mumbai, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan stressed the need for international distribution channels for Indian cinema. At the event titled 'Studios of the Future: Putting India on the World Studio Map', Khan joined forces with producers Dinesh Vijan and Charles Roven to advocate for a global approach to filmmaking.

Khan argued that while Indian filmmakers have typically focused on content for local audiences, it's time for a shift towards a more global perspective. He emphasized the importance of investing in more screens and developing marketing strategies that reach beyond India's borders, a sentiment echoed by fellow panelist Vijan.

Roven, known for Hollywood blockbusters, pointed out the difference in distribution strategies between India and the West. The discussion underscored the urgent need for Indian cinema to embrace a broader, international market, to match the success stories already seen in the country's thriving film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

