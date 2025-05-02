Left Menu

Empowering Traditions in a Tech-Driven Future

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the importance of pluralism, democratizing world order, and the role of technology in preserving traditions at the WAVES Summit. Emphasizing responsible use of AI, he highlighted the need for smoother talent mobility to enhance creativity and address emerging intellectual property challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:00 IST
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the historical repression of pluralism by colonialism and dominant powers while speaking at the WAVES Summit. He urged for the amplification of traditions and heritage amid efforts to democratize the global order.

Addressing a gathering at the Global Media Dialogue, Jaishankar, alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, advocated for the seamless movement of creative talent to boost creativity. He highlighted the vast potential of artificial intelligence, urging that technology and tradition should collaborate.

He warned against the irresponsible application of emerging technologies, emphasizing the importance of reducing bias and ethical considerations. Jaishankar concluded that technology should bolster awareness of heritage and modernity must enhance past accomplishments. Preparing the youth for a data-rich era was also underscored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

