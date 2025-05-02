Empowering Traditions in a Tech-Driven Future
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the importance of pluralism, democratizing world order, and the role of technology in preserving traditions at the WAVES Summit. Emphasizing responsible use of AI, he highlighted the need for smoother talent mobility to enhance creativity and address emerging intellectual property challenges.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the historical repression of pluralism by colonialism and dominant powers while speaking at the WAVES Summit. He urged for the amplification of traditions and heritage amid efforts to democratize the global order.
Addressing a gathering at the Global Media Dialogue, Jaishankar, alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, advocated for the seamless movement of creative talent to boost creativity. He highlighted the vast potential of artificial intelligence, urging that technology and tradition should collaborate.
He warned against the irresponsible application of emerging technologies, emphasizing the importance of reducing bias and ethical considerations. Jaishankar concluded that technology should bolster awareness of heritage and modernity must enhance past accomplishments. Preparing the youth for a data-rich era was also underscored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unleashing Creativity: Indian Institute of Creative Skills at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
Maundy Thursday Traditions in Ranchi Kick Off Easter Celebrations
Reviving Traditions: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes Amid India-China Thaw
AI and Journalism: An Unlikely Duo Enhancing Creativity
Mizoram Honors Good Friday With Sacred Traditions