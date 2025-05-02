Global Spotlight: Indian Cinema Captivates Icons like Spielberg and Scorsese

Indian cinema has captured international recognition, with Hollywood legends like Steven Spielberg taking notice, revealed actor Kareena Kapoor Khan at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. She recalled Spielberg's praise for her role in the film '3 Idiots', expressing pride in Indian films' global acclaim.

Kareena, speaking at a session alongside Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, emphasized cinema's profound impact as soft power. Despite opportunities in Western cinema, she prioritizes her work in Hindi films, noting how Indian films resonate strongly with international audiences, sharing anecdotes of interaction with fans abroad.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar announced a noteworthy collaboration with Martin Scorsese, who serves as executive producer for Johar's upcoming Hindi film 'Homebound'. Set for the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, the project exemplifies the increasing prestige and influence of Indian cinema on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)