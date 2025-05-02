Shastri: Media and Technology Helmets in Cricket Revolution

Former Indian cricket captain Ravi Shastri has highlighted the pivotal role that media and technology have played in the evolution of cricket, likening them to essential equipment in a player's kit. During a discussion at the WAVES Summit, Shastri underscored the transformational impact of advancements in broadcasting and platforms on the sport.

Reflecting on the past, Shastri recalled the limited media options during India's 1983 World Cup era and how the digital expansion has revolutionized player visibility and brand associations. He emphasized that embracing technological advances, such as artificial intelligence, is crucial for the team's and the sport's enhancement.

Shastri also noted the significant benefits players gain from technology, including detailed performance analysis. The access to such resources has allowed players to refine their strategies and connect with audiences globally, ensuring cricket remains a unifying force across divergent demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)