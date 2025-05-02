Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: Nigerian Teen Sets Art World Record for Autism Awareness

Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a 15-year-old autistic Nigerian, set a Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas to raise autism awareness. His 12,304 square meter painting symbolizes the spectrum disorder and challenges faced by autistic individuals like himself, amidst societal stigma and limited resources in Nigeria.

Breaking Boundaries: Nigerian Teen Sets Art World Record for Autism Awareness
Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a talented 15-year-old autistic Nigerian, has made headlines by setting a Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas, aiming to raise awareness for autism. His awe-inspiring artwork, measuring an expansive 12,304 square meters, incorporates a multi-colored ribbon, the autism symbol, surrounded by vibrant emojis.

Unveiled in Abuja during the World Autism Acceptance Day, Tagbo-Okeke's piece not only highlights the challenges faced by autistic individuals in Nigeria but also shines a light on the creative potential held by those on the spectrum. The artwork, recognized officially, has sparked pride and hope among many, including Nigeria's art and culture minister, Hannatu Musawa.

Despite the lack of resources and awareness concerning autism in Nigeria, Tagbo-Okeke's family has played an instrumental role in supporting his passion for art from a young age. His father expressed the emotional journey they have undertaken, emphasizing the significance of early intervention and government support to improve the lives of autistic individuals in the country.

