Sony LIV's 'KanKhajura': A Haunting Tale of Fragile Relationships

Sony LIV's new series 'KanKhajura,' starring Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina, is set to premiere on May 30. Directed by Chandan Arora, it is a Hindi adaptation of the Israeli drama 'Magpie.' The storyline is described as heartwarming and haunting, exploring fragile and complex relationships in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:42 IST
Sony LIV is set to unveil its new series, 'KanKhajura,' on May 30, featuring a talented cast including Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina. Spearheaded by director Chandan Arora, this series is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Israeli drama 'Magpie.'

Set against the shadowy backdrops of Goa, 'KanKhajura' promises viewers an intense emotional experience. The narrative weaves a tale of broken but compelling relationships, with Mathew as Ashu, a character marked by emotional depth and internal conflict.

The show's intricate exploration of human flaws and connections is expected to resonate with audiences, with additional performances by Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, and others making 'KanKhajura' a much-anticipated release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

