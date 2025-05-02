Sony LIV's 'KanKhajura': A Haunting Tale of Fragile Relationships

Sony LIV is set to unveil its new series, 'KanKhajura,' on May 30, featuring a talented cast including Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina. Spearheaded by director Chandan Arora, this series is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Israeli drama 'Magpie.'

Set against the shadowy backdrops of Goa, 'KanKhajura' promises viewers an intense emotional experience. The narrative weaves a tale of broken but compelling relationships, with Mathew as Ashu, a character marked by emotional depth and internal conflict.

The show's intricate exploration of human flaws and connections is expected to resonate with audiences, with additional performances by Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, and others making 'KanKhajura' a much-anticipated release.

(With inputs from agencies.)