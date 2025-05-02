Russell Brand Faces Serious Allegations in London Court

Russell Brand, the renowned British actor and comedian, appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court to face serious charges of rape and multiple counts of sexual assault involving four women dating back over two decades. The allegations, made two years ago, involve incidents at various locations, including a Labour Party conference and a London bar.

The 49-year-old, once a familiar face on British television and former husband of pop icon Katy Perry, did not enter a plea but acknowledged his presence in court and his address. The court heard details of the alleged offenses that occurred between 1999 and 2005 during Brand's time working on high-profile projects like the reality TV show 'Big Brother'.

Despite past denials of any non-consensual activities, the allegations resurfaced through media outlets, resulting in police investigations. Brand has publicly rejected the accusations, maintaining his innocence and frequently airing his views on topics such as U.S. politics and free speech. He remains out on conditional bail, with a follow-up hearing scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)