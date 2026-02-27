High Court Clears Advocate's Vehicle Amidst Allegations

The Jharkhand High Court intervened on Friday to ensure the immediate release of advocate Manoj Tandon's vehicle. This follows its seizure after an incident on February 17, where Tandon was accused of dragging a man with his car, leading to a viral video.

Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary insisted on personal appearances from City SP Paras Rana and Doranda police station in-charge Deepika Prasad. Despite the state's appeal for adjournment and a pending Supreme Court petition, the release was critical as the Holi holidays approached.

After acknowledging lapses in compliance with previous court orders for the vehicle's release, Justice Choudhary highlighted what may appear as personal vendetta. Subsequently, reports confirmed that Tandon's vehicle was returned.

