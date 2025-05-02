Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Jill Sobule, K-Pop Innovations, and Broadway Highlights

Jill Sobule, known for hits like 'I Kissed a Girl,' tragically died in a house fire. Meanwhile, virtual K-pop band PLAVE captivates audiences, Diddy prepares for trial, and Broadway nominations highlight unique storytelling. Live Nation's revenue falls short due to economic issues, and Martin Scorsese's documentary explores Pope Francis' creative vision.

Updated: 02-05-2025 18:30 IST
Renowned singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, famous for chart-toppers like 'Supermodel' and 'I Kissed a Girl,' has passed away at 66 in a house fire in Minneapolis. Her death was confirmed by her manager, John Porter, bringing an end to a storied career in music.

In the dynamic world of entertainment, K-pop's virtual band PLAVE is making waves. Comprised of two-dimensional avatars, PLAVE's presence on international charts and hundreds of millions of YouTube views underscore the blend of technology and music in modern pop culture.

The anticipation builds as Sean 'Diddy' Combs, music magnate, declined a plea deal in his upcoming sex trafficking trial. Simultaneously, Live Nation reports lower-than-expected revenues amid economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, the celebrated director Martin Scorsese's documentary, 'Aldeas - A New Story,' features Pope Francis discussing the intersection of education and creativity through cinema.

