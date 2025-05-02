India's Rise as the Global MICE Capital: Transforming Business Tourism

India is on track to establish itself as the 'MICE capital' of the world, according to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Speaking at the 'Seminar on India: The Land of Exponential Growth', he highlighted India's phenomenal infrastructure development since 2014 as a driving force for this transformation.

MICE, an acronym for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, is a booming sector fueled by infrastructure projects such as extensive road networks, advanced railway stations, and operational airports. India's successful hosting of the G20 Summit further bolstered global confidence in its potential as a major MICE destination.

Shekhawat stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and the exhibition industry to facilitate India's growth as a conference and exhibition hub. The call for October 1 to be declared 'National MICE Day' reflects the industry's desire for official recognition and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)