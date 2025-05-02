Left Menu

Forging Cultural Ties: A New Era for UK-India Collaboration

The UK and India have established a new cultural cooperation agreement to enhance collaborations in the arts and creative industries. The pact, involving major cultural institutions, aims to boost economic growth by supporting heritage conservation, museum management, and combating illicit trafficking of cultural artefacts.

The UK and India have entered a significant cultural cooperation agreement to bolster partnerships in art and creative sectors. The agreement, signed by Britain's Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and India's Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, aims to drive collaboration and innovation for artists, institutions, and businesses in both nations.

As part of the UK's ongoing commitment, the cooperation includes heritage conservation support, museum management expertise, and digitalisation initiatives. Notable UK cultural institutions such as the British Library and the V&A Museum will be actively involved.

This pact is expected to facilitate new museum partnerships, promote South Asian manuscripts, and tackle illicit trafficking of cultural artifacts, further enriching the UK's multicultural narrative.

