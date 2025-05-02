Sandip Ray Envisions Future for ‘Feluda’ and ‘Professor Shonku’ Films

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:41 IST
Sandip Ray
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Satyajit Ray's 104th birth anniversary, filmmaker Sandip Ray, the maestro's son, revealed his filmmaking aspirations, notably a plan for a two-part film featuring 'Feluda' and 'Professor Shonku'. Despite his enthusiasm, immediate steps towards a new 'Feluda' movie aren't in the pipeline.

Sandip expressed his long-standing vision, initiated during Ray's centennial year in 2021, to integrate the popular detective and the innovative scientist 'Professor Shonku' in a cinematic venture. The filmmaker, known for his previous works like 'Professor Shanku O El Dorado', seeks to explore Bengali short stories in his upcoming projects.

As tributes poured in at the legendary filmmaker's Kolkata residence, numerous fans, including readers of the Ray-associated magazine 'Sandesh', gathered to pay their respects. The homage was highlighted by Ray's family opening his study and drawing room to visitors, ensuring the legacy of Ray's creativity and cultural contributions endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

