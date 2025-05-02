Left Menu

PM Modi to Lead 10th International Yoga Day in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh on June 21, as invited by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. This year marks the 10th anniversary of its declaration as International Yoga Day. Modi urged active promotion of yoga in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday his plans to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, upon the invitation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

This event will commemorate the 10th anniversary of June 21 being recognized globally as International Yoga Day. During a speech at the relaunch of Amaravati construction works, Modi confirmed his attendance in Vizag and expressed gratitude towards Naidu for the invitation.

Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the occasion, urging the people of Andhra Pradesh to actively promote yoga in the run-up to the event, with only 50 days left until the celebration.

