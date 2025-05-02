PM Modi to Lead 10th International Yoga Day in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday his plans to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, upon the invitation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

This event will commemorate the 10th anniversary of June 21 being recognized globally as International Yoga Day. During a speech at the relaunch of Amaravati construction works, Modi confirmed his attendance in Vizag and expressed gratitude towards Naidu for the invitation.

Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the occasion, urging the people of Andhra Pradesh to actively promote yoga in the run-up to the event, with only 50 days left until the celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)