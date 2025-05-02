Left Menu

Anil Kapoor's Mother Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away at 90

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments in a Mumbai hospital. Her last rites will take place at Pawan Hans crematorium. She was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor and had four children including Anil and Boney Kapoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:55 IST
Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, has passed away at the age of 90. According to sources, Kapoor died on Friday evening at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, succumbing to age-related ailments.

Admitted to the hospital a few days prior, she took her last breath around 5:20 pm. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning at Pawan Hans crematorium.

Married to the late film producer Surinder Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor is survived by her children Anil, Boney, Sanjay, and Reena, and a lineage of grandchildren including Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

