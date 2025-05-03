Embark on a Heritage Journey: Explore the Maratha Legacy
IRCTC is launching a unique heritage tour centered around Chhatrapati Shivaji, covering key historical sites integral to the Maratha Empire. The six-day itinerary, starting from Mumbai, offers various price tiers and includes visits to Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, offering a comprehensive Maratha cultural experience.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is introducing a pioneering heritage tour focusing on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the esteemed Maratha kingdom founder.
The tour, attractively priced across three travel classes, invites tourists on a six-day journey commencing from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), exploring significant Maratha historical sites.
Covering Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, the tour promises an immersive dive into Maratha history, with all-inclusive packages featuring transportation, lodging, meals, and guided sightseeing.
