Left Menu

Embark on a Heritage Journey: Explore the Maratha Legacy

IRCTC is launching a unique heritage tour centered around Chhatrapati Shivaji, covering key historical sites integral to the Maratha Empire. The six-day itinerary, starting from Mumbai, offers various price tiers and includes visits to Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, offering a comprehensive Maratha cultural experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:25 IST
Embark on a Heritage Journey: Explore the Maratha Legacy
Chhatrapati Shivaji
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is introducing a pioneering heritage tour focusing on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the esteemed Maratha kingdom founder.

The tour, attractively priced across three travel classes, invites tourists on a six-day journey commencing from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), exploring significant Maratha historical sites.

Covering Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, the tour promises an immersive dive into Maratha history, with all-inclusive packages featuring transportation, lodging, meals, and guided sightseeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025