Sacred Start: Adi Kailash Yatra Kicks Off with Divine Fervor
The Adi Kailash yatra commenced with the first batch of pilgrims visiting the sacred peak. A temple dedicated to Shiva-Parvati was ceremoniously opened for devotees with participation from over 200 people, including Rang villagers, while traditional rituals and folk songs celebrated the occasion.
The Adi Kailash yatra commenced on Friday with pilgrims arriving for the initial 'darshan' of the holy peak. The annual journey, stretching across challenging terrains, symbolizes spiritual renewal and devotion for its participants.
A temple dedicated to deities Shiva and Parvati, located approximately two kilometers from the peak, was ceremonially opened at noon. The ritual proceedings involved the Rang community, adding cultural richness to the spiritual event.
A significant gathering of over 200 devotees, including around 150 villagers from the Rang community, participated in the opening ceremony. Traditional tunes and rituals marked the occasion, celebrating the profound reverence shared by the gathered devotees.
