CBS Bids Farewell to 'The Equalizer' After Season 5

CBS has announced that it will not bring back the crime drama series 'The Equalizer,' starring Queen Latifah, for a sixth season. This development follows the network's newly revealed programming schedule for 2025-26, as reported by Deadline. Consequently, the conclusion of Season 5 will double as the series finale.

While 'The Equalizer' maintained a consistent viewership on Sundays, its ratings gradually declined, positioning it only moderately among CBS's offerings this season. Despite the creative team's efforts to shape the Season 5 finale as a potential series finale, CBS opted not to continue the show.

Efforts to keep the series alive included producers agreeing to trim the show's budget to meet CBS's demands, with Queen Latifah herself reportedly making compromises. Nonetheless, these measures fell short in saving the show from cancellation.

This decision aligns with a broader wave of cancellations at CBS, which affects multiple shows this season. Looking ahead, the network's lineup for the 2025-26 season will introduce new scripted series such as 'Sheriff Country,' 'Boston Blue,' 'CIA,' and 'DMV,' while 'Einstein' is slated for 2026-27.

'The Equalizer,' a modern take on the iconic 1980s series, features Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a mysterious former CIA operative aiding those in need. The series has been lauded for portraying a strong female protagonist and addressing social justice themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)