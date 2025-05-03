Reeves and Bullock Reunite for Thrilling Romance at Amazon MGM

Hollywood icons Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are set to star in a newly developing romantic thriller, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. This highly anticipated film is currently under production at Amazon MGM Studios.

The venture will see Reeves and Bullock sharing the screen once again, reminiscent of their popular collaborations in previous films such as 'Speed' (1994) and 'The Lake House' (2006). While the specific storyline remains undisclosed, studio insiders have tantalizingly labeled the film as 'propulsive'.

Both Bullock and Reeves are taking on additional roles behind the camera, serving as producers. They are joined by Gordon and Bibby Dunn from The Mark Gordon Company, with further production handling by Oppenheim and Sarah Bremner of Prologue Entertainment.

