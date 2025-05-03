Left Menu

Reeves and Bullock Reunite for Thrilling Romance at Amazon MGM

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock will star in a new romantic thriller produced by Amazon MGM Studios. This untitled project marks their on-screen reunion after previous films. While plot details are scarce, it's described as 'propulsive'. Both stars will also serve as producers alongside a talented team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:25 IST
Reeves and Bullock Reunite for Thrilling Romance at Amazon MGM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood icons Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are set to star in a newly developing romantic thriller, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. This highly anticipated film is currently under production at Amazon MGM Studios.

The venture will see Reeves and Bullock sharing the screen once again, reminiscent of their popular collaborations in previous films such as 'Speed' (1994) and 'The Lake House' (2006). While the specific storyline remains undisclosed, studio insiders have tantalizingly labeled the film as 'propulsive'.

Both Bullock and Reeves are taking on additional roles behind the camera, serving as producers. They are joined by Gordon and Bibby Dunn from The Mark Gordon Company, with further production handling by Oppenheim and Sarah Bremner of Prologue Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025