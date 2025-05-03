Selena Gomez Spills on Rocky Romantic Road Before Finding 'Soulmate' Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reveals her challenging dating history before meeting her fiancé, Benny Blanco. In a candid podcast chat, she disclosed enduring several unsatisfying dates before finally feeling a connection with Blanco. The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, describe discovering a deep bond and affection for each other.
Selena Gomez has opened up about her tumultuous dating experiences prior to meeting her fiancé, Benny Blanco. During a recent podcast interview, she candidly discussed enduring several disappointing dates before ultimately finding a meaningful connection with Blanco, according to E! News.
The 32-year-old singer shared that she had spent around five years mostly alone, struggling to find anyone she truly liked. Despite a few unsatisfying dates, her luck changed upon meeting Blanco, sparking a genuine connection between them.
Both Gomez and Blanco detailed their initial date, noting that they hadn't anticipated developing such strong feelings. Benny Blanco, 37, expressed feeling both comfortable and enthused around Gomez, admitting he knew she was the one as they grew closer. Their engagement was publicly announced in December 2024 after months of dating.
