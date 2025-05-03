Left Menu

Selena Gomez Spills on Rocky Romantic Road Before Finding 'Soulmate' Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez reveals her challenging dating history before meeting her fiancé, Benny Blanco. In a candid podcast chat, she disclosed enduring several unsatisfying dates before finally feeling a connection with Blanco. The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, describe discovering a deep bond and affection for each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:40 IST
Selena Gomez Spills on Rocky Romantic Road Before Finding 'Soulmate' Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco (Photo/Instagram/@selenagomez). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Selena Gomez has opened up about her tumultuous dating experiences prior to meeting her fiancé, Benny Blanco. During a recent podcast interview, she candidly discussed enduring several disappointing dates before ultimately finding a meaningful connection with Blanco, according to E! News.

The 32-year-old singer shared that she had spent around five years mostly alone, struggling to find anyone she truly liked. Despite a few unsatisfying dates, her luck changed upon meeting Blanco, sparking a genuine connection between them.

Both Gomez and Blanco detailed their initial date, noting that they hadn't anticipated developing such strong feelings. Benny Blanco, 37, expressed feeling both comfortable and enthused around Gomez, admitting he knew she was the one as they grew closer. Their engagement was publicly announced in December 2024 after months of dating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025