Sistine Chapel Conclave: Countdown to Elect the Next Pope

Preparations are in full swing at the Vatican for the upcoming conclave to elect a new pope. Vatican workers have set up the Sistine Chapel for the crucial event, installing a stove for burning ballots. Speculation is rife over potential papal candidates as cardinals gather for this significant occasion.

Updated: 03-05-2025 15:42 IST
Vatican City is abuzz with activity as preparations intensify for the conclave to elect a new pope following Pope Francis's death on April 21. Workers have installed a simple stove in the Sistine Chapel to burn ballots, as part of ongoing preparations which include aligning the chapel floor and setting up voting tables for the cardinals.

On Saturday, the Holy See released footage showing these preparations, along with a ramp for cardinals in wheelchairs. Friday saw fire crews securing the chimney, essential for the smoke signals that will announce the election outcome. As excitement builds, speculation surrounds papal candidate health status amid fervent jockeying among cardinals.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin's health was a topic of interest, but Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni denied reports of issues. Meanwhile, cardinals engage in private discussions on future church leadership, ahead of their sequestering in the chapel. The conclave will involve multiple rounds of voting, with black or white smoke signaling election progress or conclusion.

