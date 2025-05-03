JioStar's USD 10 Billion Content Investment Revolutionizes Indian Streaming
JioStar is set to transform the Indian streaming landscape with a USD 10 billion investment over three years. This initiative, led by vice chairman Uday Shankar, aims to expand content tailored for Indian audiences and deepen distribution channels, positioning India as a burgeoning entertainment market.
- Country:
- India
JioStar is making a significant move to reshape the Indian streaming industry with a massive USD 10 billion investment in content over three years. At the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, vice chairman Uday Shankar highlighted the need for tailored content to meet Indian demands.
The fiscal spending on content has steadily increased, reaching Rs 25,000 crore in FY2024 and projected to surpass Rs 32,000-33,000 crore in FY2026. These figures underscore JioStar's commitment to expanding its content portfolio dramatically.
The domestic video entertainment industry, valued at USD 30 billion, is poised for further growth. Shankar emphasizes that the next 15 years will require significant focus on crafting localized content and expanding distribution to capture a larger market share in the global entertainment industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JioStar
- investment
- streaming
- content
- India
- Uday Shankar
- WAVES
- entertainment
- video growth
- distribution
ALSO READ
India's Contender Position in UNSC Expansion Gains Traction
Rise in Visa Revocations: A Growing Concern for Indian Students
Abhay Prabhavana: A Living Legacy of Indian Civilisation
India Eases Nuclear Liability to Boost U.S. Collaborations
'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted': Herbalife India's New Wellness Podcast