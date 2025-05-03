Left Menu

JioStar's USD 10 Billion Content Investment Revolutionizes Indian Streaming

JioStar is set to transform the Indian streaming landscape with a USD 10 billion investment over three years. This initiative, led by vice chairman Uday Shankar, aims to expand content tailored for Indian audiences and deepen distribution channels, positioning India as a burgeoning entertainment market.

JioStar is making a significant move to reshape the Indian streaming industry with a massive USD 10 billion investment in content over three years. At the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, vice chairman Uday Shankar highlighted the need for tailored content to meet Indian demands.

The fiscal spending on content has steadily increased, reaching Rs 25,000 crore in FY2024 and projected to surpass Rs 32,000-33,000 crore in FY2026. These figures underscore JioStar's commitment to expanding its content portfolio dramatically.

The domestic video entertainment industry, valued at USD 30 billion, is poised for further growth. Shankar emphasizes that the next 15 years will require significant focus on crafting localized content and expanding distribution to capture a larger market share in the global entertainment industry.

