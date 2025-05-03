Left Menu

Temple Tragedy: Goa Stampede Leaves Six Dead, Sparks Inquiry

A tragic stampede during a temple festival in North Goa resulted in six deaths and over 70 injuries. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and five officials were transferred. The tragedy unfolded as thousands gathered at the temple, leading to a chaotic and deadly scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:11 IST
Temple Tragedy: Goa Stampede Leaves Six Dead, Sparks Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede claimed six lives, including two women, and injured more than 70 people during a temple festival in North Goa's Shirgao village early Saturday. The chaotic scene unfolded as a large crowd gathered for the annual festival at the temple of Goddess Sree Lairai Devi.

The state government has launched a magisterial inquiry into the incident. In response to the tragedy, five officials, including the district collector and the superintendent of police, were transferred. Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the injured and promised a thorough investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident and assured local support. The stampede has spurred criticism, with calls for accountability from various political parties. Meanwhile, festivities have been postponed, and a specialist medical team is attending to the critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025