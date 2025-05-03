Temple Tragedy: Goa Stampede Leaves Six Dead, Sparks Inquiry

A tragic stampede claimed six lives, including two women, and injured more than 70 people during a temple festival in North Goa's Shirgao village early Saturday. The chaotic scene unfolded as a large crowd gathered for the annual festival at the temple of Goddess Sree Lairai Devi.

The state government has launched a magisterial inquiry into the incident. In response to the tragedy, five officials, including the district collector and the superintendent of police, were transferred. Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the injured and promised a thorough investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident and assured local support. The stampede has spurred criticism, with calls for accountability from various political parties. Meanwhile, festivities have been postponed, and a specialist medical team is attending to the critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)