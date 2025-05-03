Tradition on Hold: Controversy Surrounds Bahraich's 'Jeth Mela'

The annual 'Jeth Mela' at Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah in Bahraich has been canceled by the district administration. This decision comes amidst a tense atmosphere following incidents like the Pahalgam attack and public unrest over the amended Waqf Act.

Officials cited security concerns as the primary reason for denying permission for this event, which usually attracts thousands of pilgrims from across India and abroad. The administration's stance reflects the delicate balance they must maintain in light of recent violence and heightened sociopolitical tensions.

The fair, historically associated with Syed Salar Masood Ghazi, has faced opposition from Hindu groups who revere Maharaja Suheldev. The situation echoes the cultural and religious divides in the region, with recent government and local administration actions reflecting broader societal rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)