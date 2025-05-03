Left Menu

Crowd Chaos in Jaipur as Katha Event Resumes

Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran katha in Jaipur resumes despite previous cancellation due to overcrowding and weather conditions. Initially halted by the police for safety reasons, the event will continue after organisers promised improved crowd management in discussions with officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:01 IST
Crowd Chaos in Jaipur as Katha Event Resumes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The seven-day religious katha in Jaipur, led by Pandit Pradeep Mishra, is back on track after a brief suspension due to safety concerns. Originally halted by police for inadequate crowd control and adverse weather, the program is set to continue as planned.

The event, which commenced on May 1 and is scheduled to end on May 7, faced tumultuous scenes on its third day as a large crowd overwhelmed the venue, presenting challenges for the organisers. With past incidents fresh in memory, including a cancelled event due to a crowd mishap in Churu, authorities intervened once more for safety reasons.

Discussions were held between the organisers and local authorities, resulting in assurances of enhanced crowd management. Subsequently, Mishra confirmed via a video statement that the katha would proceed as originally scheduled, bringing relief to attendees and organisers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

