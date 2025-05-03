Crowd Chaos in Jaipur as Katha Event Resumes

The seven-day religious katha in Jaipur, led by Pandit Pradeep Mishra, is back on track after a brief suspension due to safety concerns. Originally halted by police for inadequate crowd control and adverse weather, the program is set to continue as planned.

The event, which commenced on May 1 and is scheduled to end on May 7, faced tumultuous scenes on its third day as a large crowd overwhelmed the venue, presenting challenges for the organisers. With past incidents fresh in memory, including a cancelled event due to a crowd mishap in Churu, authorities intervened once more for safety reasons.

Discussions were held between the organisers and local authorities, resulting in assurances of enhanced crowd management. Subsequently, Mishra confirmed via a video statement that the katha would proceed as originally scheduled, bringing relief to attendees and organisers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)