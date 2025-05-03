Kerala's Beach Tourism Transformation: A New Era Begins
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the completion of the first phase of the Muzhappilangad-Dharmadam beach tourism project, costing Rs 79.51 crore. The initiative aims to boost tourism with new facilities like walkways, playgrounds, and decorative features, enhancing the appeal of Kerala's beaches.
Kerala is set to revolutionize its beach tourism sector as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the completion of the first phase of the Muzhappilangad-Dharmadam tourism project. This initiative promises to bring a fresh wave of tourists to the state's picturesque beaches.
Announcing the development on social media, Vijayan highlighted that the initial phase, completed at a whopping Rs 79.51 crore, includes the construction of walkways, children's playgrounds, toilet blocks, and decorative lights and sculptures, adding charm and functionality to the beaches.
The Muzhappilangad beach, known as Kerala's largest drive-in beach, is expected to be a significant beneficiary of this project. This milestone marks a major breakthrough in Kerala's efforts to harness the tourism potential of its scenic coastline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
