Left Menu

Kerala's Beach Tourism Transformation: A New Era Begins

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the completion of the first phase of the Muzhappilangad-Dharmadam beach tourism project, costing Rs 79.51 crore. The initiative aims to boost tourism with new facilities like walkways, playgrounds, and decorative features, enhancing the appeal of Kerala's beaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:31 IST
Kerala's Beach Tourism Transformation: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is set to revolutionize its beach tourism sector as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the completion of the first phase of the Muzhappilangad-Dharmadam tourism project. This initiative promises to bring a fresh wave of tourists to the state's picturesque beaches.

Announcing the development on social media, Vijayan highlighted that the initial phase, completed at a whopping Rs 79.51 crore, includes the construction of walkways, children's playgrounds, toilet blocks, and decorative lights and sculptures, adding charm and functionality to the beaches.

The Muzhappilangad beach, known as Kerala's largest drive-in beach, is expected to be a significant beneficiary of this project. This milestone marks a major breakthrough in Kerala's efforts to harness the tourism potential of its scenic coastline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025