Thrissur Pooram: Balancing Tradition and Security Amidst Controversy
Kerala Minister V N Vasavan emphasized the importance of avoiding religious or political symbols at the Thrissur Pooram festival. Authorities have meticulously prepared, deploying police and security measures, while recent controversies over festival management are under investigation. The iconic fireworks display's timing continues to provoke political debate.
- Country:
- India
As the Thrissur Pooram festival approaches, Kerala's Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has issued a warning against the use of symbols, flags, and slogans that could incite religious or political tensions. Authorities have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the festival's success, scheduled for May 6.
The event will see the deployment of approximately 4,000 police officials, including women personnel, and will have experienced officers in charge. Measures to prevent drug abuse during the festival are being coordinated jointly by the excise and police departments. The minister's caution follows recent controversies over similar symbol usage in other temple festivals in the state.
Security efforts will include fireforce personnel and a medical team with an ambulance. Revenue Minister K Rajan noted that fireworks security will be a key focus, with restrictions only after nighttime festivities. Last year's handling of the festival, especially the timing of the fireworks, had sparked considerable political criticism and led to a government inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)