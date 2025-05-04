Trump's AI Pope Image Stirs Controversy Amid Vatican Mourning

Donald Trump's recent posting of an AI-generated image of himself as the Pope has sparked a wave of criticism from Catholic leaders, media, and the Vatican. The controversial image was shared during the official mourning period for Pope Francis, raising eyebrows and condemnation from various quarters.

Social media platforms, including Trump's Truth Social and the White House's X account, saw a surge of reactions, many dismayed at the perceived disrespect towards a solemn Catholic tradition. Prominent figures and organizations have lambasted Trump's actions as offensive and inappropriate.

In the U.S. and Italy, the image was labeled a mockery by religious representatives, while Trump allies defended the post as humorous. The incident adds to ongoing tensions between Trump's administration and the Vatican over issues like immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)