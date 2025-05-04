Badrinath Temple Reopens: Kicking Off Char Dham Yatra Season

The sacred Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has once again opened its doors to devotees after a six-month hiatus. This event marks the commencement of the eagerly awaited Char Dham Yatra. The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was ceremoniously opened at 6 am amidst vedic chants, with an Indian Army band playing devotional music to enhance the religious fervor.

The occasion witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, and Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay. A special worship was conducted by the chief priest, Rawal, Dharmadhikari, and Vedpathis to sanctify the event. In addition to the main temple, the doors of other significant shrines such as Ganesh, Ghantakarna, Adi Kedareshwar, and others within the Badrinath Dham complex were also opened for pilgrims.

With the reopening of Badrinath, the annual Char Dham Yatra has begun in full swing. Following the reopening of Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri temples in recent days, a large influx of devotees is expected. Officials assure that necessary measures are in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage journey for the faithful.

(With inputs from agencies.)