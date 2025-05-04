Left Menu

Badrinath Temple Reopens: Kicking Off Char Dham Yatra Season

The Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand opened its doors for devotees, marking the start of the Char Dham Yatra. The reopening follows a six-month closure and was accompanied by ceremonial vedic chants and floral decorations. Prominent figures attended, and necessary preparations ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Badrinath | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 09:28 IST
Badrinath Temple Reopens: Kicking Off Char Dham Yatra Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has once again opened its doors to devotees after a six-month hiatus. This event marks the commencement of the eagerly awaited Char Dham Yatra. The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was ceremoniously opened at 6 am amidst vedic chants, with an Indian Army band playing devotional music to enhance the religious fervor.

The occasion witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, and Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay. A special worship was conducted by the chief priest, Rawal, Dharmadhikari, and Vedpathis to sanctify the event. In addition to the main temple, the doors of other significant shrines such as Ganesh, Ghantakarna, Adi Kedareshwar, and others within the Badrinath Dham complex were also opened for pilgrims.

With the reopening of Badrinath, the annual Char Dham Yatra has begun in full swing. Following the reopening of Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri temples in recent days, a large influx of devotees is expected. Officials assure that necessary measures are in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage journey for the faithful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025