Diljit Dosanjh's Star-Studded Debut at Met Gala 2025

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to make a splash with his debut appearance at the highly anticipated Met Gala 2025, which is often regarded as the pinnacle of fashion events.

Dosanjh excited fans by sharing his Met Gala debut on Instagram, adding a fashionable flair by posting a 'First Time' caption alongside a sandglass emoji. To top it off, he included the trending song 'Met Gala' by Gunna in his post.

The prestigious event will occur on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, centering around this year's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' Indian stars like Kiara Advani have also arrived in the city, and reports suggest that Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan will grace the event as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)