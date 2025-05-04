The Vanishing Echoes: Bhopas of Rajasthan Struggle for Survival and Tradition

In the heart of Rajasthan, where temperatures soar, a cultural legacy teeters on the brink of extinction. Subhash Nayak, a Bhopa, plays his ancient Ravanhatta in a bustling diner along the Delhi-Haridwar highway, blending traditional folk tunes with Bollywood melodies to attract an audience and earn a living.

The Bhopas are traditional priest-singers known for their mesmerizing performances of Pabuji ki Phad, a musical rendition of heroism linked to the folk deity Pabuji. However, their stories and art are fading as climate change and landlessness erode their cultural foundation.

With temperatures reaching extremes, the Bhopas face dwindling audiences and opportunities. The younger generation turns to modern technology for entertainment, further sidelining these cultural ambassadors who lack the resources and government support essential for preserving their way of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)