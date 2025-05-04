Left Menu

Monsoon Forces Closure of Kaziranga's Iconic Jeep Safari

Kaziranga National Park's jeep safari will close indefinitely from May 19 due to the monsoon season, affecting many tourists who visit for the one-horned rhinos. This UNESCO World Heritage site, located in Assam, is home to diverse wildlife and famous for its unique ecosystem.

Monsoon Forces Closure of Kaziranga's Iconic Jeep Safari
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned Kaziranga National Park, a sanctuary to the one-horned rhinoceros, will see an indefinite closure of its popular jeep safari starting May 19, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office.

This decision, communicated via a post on X, is due to adverse weather and deteriorating road conditions brought on by the monsoon season. The park attracts a plethora of both domestic and international tourists every year, eager to witness its unique biodiversity.

Declared a World Heritage site in 1974, Kaziranga is a haven for various species, including tigers, elephants, and countless bird varieties. Situated in Assam's Golaghat and Nagaon districts, it stretches alongside the mighty Brahmaputra on one side and the Karbi Anglong hills on the other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

