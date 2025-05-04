Left Menu

Yoga Icon Baba Sivanand's Legendary Life and Legacy

Baba Sivanand, a revered spiritual guru and yoga practitioner, passed away at the alleged age of 128. Born in 1896 in present-day Bangladesh, he lived a life dedicated to yoga and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022. Prime Minister Modi and others mourned his loss, honoring his inspiring journey.

  • Country:
  • India

Baba Sivanand, a celebrated spiritual guru, has passed away due to health complications, reportedly at the age of 128. Known for his dedication to yoga and simplistic lifestyle, Baba Sivanand was admitted to BHU Hospital on April 30 but succumbed to his ailments late Saturday night. His remains are at his residence in Kabirnagar Colony, where followers can pay their respects before the final rites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media, highlighting Baba's unwavering commitment to yoga and spirituality, which earned him the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2022. 'His life will continue to inspire generations across the nation,' Modi stated, acknowledging the profound impact of Baba Sivanand's teachings.

Born in 1896 in what is now Bangladesh, Baba Sivanand survived early life hardships, adopting a path of austerity and discipline. His rigorous daily routine, including yoga practice and minimalistic living, was credited with his remarkable health and longevity. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined in paying homage, praising Baba's unparalleled contribution to yoga's expansion in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

