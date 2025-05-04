Left Menu

Queen Latifah Reflects on 'The Equalizer': A Journey of Surreal Success

Queen Latifah expressed her mixed emotions after CBS canceled 'The Equalizer' following five successful seasons. The show, where she played Robyn McCall, was a dream come true for her. Latifah thanked loyal fans and hinted at exciting new projects on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:06 IST
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Queen Latifah opened up about the ending of CBS's acclaimed series, 'The Equalizer.' The show, which saw Latifah in the lead role as Robyn McCall, an undercover operative, is coming to a close after five successful seasons.

'The Equalizer' exceeded all expectations, according to Latifah, who expressed gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support. She cherished the opportunity to portray the dynamic character, crediting the success to the dedication of the show's audience.

As the series finale approaches, Latifah, who also served as an executive producer, hinted at exciting new ventures. She assured fans that she would return with fresh projects soon, expressing eagerness to share her upcoming work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

