The Moose Odyssey: A Swedish Slow TV Phenomenon

Swedish slow TV sensation 'The Great Moose Migration' concludes its seventh season after 20 days of non-stop live coverage, documenting the moose's spring journey across the Ångerman River. Since 2019, the program has captivated millions. This format's global influence grows, echoing similar endeavors worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:16 IST
The phenomenon of slow TV continues to capture audiences worldwide, most notably through Sweden's 'The Great Moose Migration.' This year's seventh season ends after nearly three weeks of continuous coverage, witnessing up to 70 moose traverse the Ångerman River.

Since its debut in 2019, where it grabbed nearly a million viewers, the program's reach has increased exponentially. By 2024, it boasts an impressive viewership of 9 million on SVT's streaming service. This year, production teams have taken pride in delivering 478 hours of footage detailing these unique natural movements.

This global slow TV trend can be traced back to a 2009 Norwegian broadcast. Its success has encouraged similar projects in the UK, China, and the Netherlands, cultivating an international community invested in these enchanting, meditative experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

