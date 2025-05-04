The Moose Odyssey: A Swedish Slow TV Phenomenon

The phenomenon of slow TV continues to capture audiences worldwide, most notably through Sweden's 'The Great Moose Migration.' This year's seventh season ends after nearly three weeks of continuous coverage, witnessing up to 70 moose traverse the Ångerman River.

Since its debut in 2019, where it grabbed nearly a million viewers, the program's reach has increased exponentially. By 2024, it boasts an impressive viewership of 9 million on SVT's streaming service. This year, production teams have taken pride in delivering 478 hours of footage detailing these unique natural movements.

This global slow TV trend can be traced back to a 2009 Norwegian broadcast. Its success has encouraged similar projects in the UK, China, and the Netherlands, cultivating an international community invested in these enchanting, meditative experiences.

