Brahmin Community Protests Over Sacred Thread Removal at Exam Centres

The Brahmin community staged protests at a NEET exam center after students were asked to remove their sacred threads, a religious symbol. This followed a similar incident during a previous exam. The state's response included action against officials and directives to prevent future occurrences, but protesters remained dissatisfied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted at a NEET examination center when Brahmin students were instructed to remove their sacred threads, a vital religious symbol. This incident follows a previous episode during the Common Entrance Test, where similar actions were taken.

Challenges continue for the state government, which has faced criticism for not effectively enforcing its directions protecting cultural practices. Protestant action included slogans and a sit-in by hundreds outside the exam center, illustrating growing tensions.

The state government quickly addressed the issue, taking steps against those responsible and revisiting guidelines, yet community dissatisfaction underscores the cultural significance of these threads and the need for sensitive handling of religious customs in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

