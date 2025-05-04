Andhra Pradesh Launches Creator Land: A New Era for Transmedia Entertainment
In a landmark move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create India's first transmedia entertainment city, Creator Land. This ambitious initiative is set to establish the state as a global creative and digital hub, with plans to generate 25,000 jobs.
Unveiled at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, the project has already secured intentions for investments worth up to Rs 10,000 crore over the next six years. Creator Land aims to foster large-scale development, attract foreign direct investment, and empower the state's local talent pool, signaling a significant economic and cultural leap forward.
Focusing on storytelling, films, gaming, music, virtual production, and AI-driven content, the state-of-the-art Creatorland Academy will train youth in next-gen skills. The initiative seeks to transform Amaravati into a world-class center for innovation and digital content, promising long-term growth.
