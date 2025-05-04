Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches Creator Land: A New Era for Transmedia Entertainment

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced a MoU for Creator Land, India's first transmedia entertainment city, aiming for 25,000 jobs. The project seeks to boost the state as a creative hub, attract investments, and empower local talent through storytelling, films, and AI-driven content.

Updated: 04-05-2025 16:50 IST
In a landmark move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create India's first transmedia entertainment city, Creator Land. This ambitious initiative is set to establish the state as a global creative and digital hub, with plans to generate 25,000 jobs.

Unveiled at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, the project has already secured intentions for investments worth up to Rs 10,000 crore over the next six years. Creator Land aims to foster large-scale development, attract foreign direct investment, and empower the state's local talent pool, signaling a significant economic and cultural leap forward.

Focusing on storytelling, films, gaming, music, virtual production, and AI-driven content, the state-of-the-art Creatorland Academy will train youth in next-gen skills. The initiative seeks to transform Amaravati into a world-class center for innovation and digital content, promising long-term growth.

