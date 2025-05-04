Biryani Bharat Yatra: Celebrating India's Culinary Diversity in London

A restaurant with a deep appreciation for authentic flavours, born amidst the COVID pandemic, is focusing on biryani to introduce the culinary diversity of India to UK diners.

BKC, an acronym for Biryani Kebab Chai, has launched the 'Biryani Bharat Yatra' in London to spotlight the extensive range of Indian regional cuisines. The May offering is 'Ambur Biryani' from Andhra Pradesh, following the successful 'Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao' in April.

Subhajit Mitra, BKC's Kolkata-born founder, and director, notes that Indian cuisine has often been misrepresented as 'curry house' fare. Diners now seek the stories and nuances behind regional dishes. London's first BKC, opened in 2022, aims to offer a deeper, more authentic dining experience.

With head chef Arsh Thakur, BKC also highlights India's festivals. Success with events like the Poila Boiskakh celebration has inspired plans to host major Indian festivities, offering specially curated menus rooted in tradition.

"Our mission is to turn BKC into a London home for Indian festivals, where authentic flavours align with cultural celebrations," adds Mitra.

