Stars and Scandals: A Week in Entertainment

Lady Gaga is set to give an electrifying free concert on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach, drawing over 1.6 million fans. This event is part of Rio's strategy to stimulate the local economy by bringing in international stars for large-scale performances.

Meanwhile, British comedian Russell Brand faced a London court on charges of rape and sexual assault, stemming from allegations made by four women over incidents from more than two decades ago. Brand has firmly denied the allegations since they first emerged.

In a somber note, beloved comic performer Ruth Buzzi, known for her role on 'Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In,' has passed away at 88. Her death marks the end of an era for a legendary entertainer whose comedy influenced generations.

