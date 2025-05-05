Hollywood vs. Trump's 100% Foreign Film Tariff: A Contentious Move

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on films produced outside the United States. Trump cited rapid decline in the American film industry, attributing it to other countries offering lucrative incentives to draw American filmmakers abroad.

Trump's statement on Truth Social labeled the situation a 'National Security threat' and added a call to arms for movies to be made in America again. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick affirmed actions were underway, though details on implementation are scarce.

The policy comes amid a broader trade war and economic tensions, with industry experts like William Reinsch warning against potential devastating retaliation. With Hollywood's decline linked to tax incentives offered elsewhere, this move ignites debate on how to best rejuvenate U.S. film production.

(With inputs from agencies.)