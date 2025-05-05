Trump's 100% Tariff on Foreign Films: A New Act in Trade Theatrics

In a bold move on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 100% tariff on films produced internationally, a measure he claims is vital to saving the American movie industry from a rapid decline. Trump argues that generous incentives offered by foreign nations lure filmmakers away, presenting a national security concern.

The Department of Commerce has been tasked with implementing these new tariffs, though specifics are scant. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has assured efforts are underway. While the exact impact on streaming services and theaters remains uncertain, Hollywood studios are left in the lurch, bracing for potential shifts in production dynamics.

This latest tariff proposal adds to a series of trade disputes under Trump's administration, stirring market unrest and recession fears. Experts warn of severe repercussions if international retaliation ensues, underscoring doubts about the tariffs' effectiveness in reviving the domestic film sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)