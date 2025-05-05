Empowering Hand Care: SRM International Hand Conclave 2025 Sets a New Benchmark

The SRM International Hand Conclave 2025, organized by SRM College of Physiotherapy in partnership with the Department of Plastic Surgery, showcased innovative approaches and collaborative efforts in hand care. Held at SRM Medical College, the event attracted professionals and scholars from India and abroad over two days at the Hippocrates Hall.

Prominent speakers included Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar and Dr. Rajasabapathy, who emphasized the significance of hand rehabilitation and SRM's dedication to multidisciplinary healthcare. They highlighted the vital role of such conclaves in progressing hand therapy in India and on an international scale.

Aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the conclave focused on promoting health, education, and partnerships. The program featured workshops, lectures, and discussions, creating a platform for dialogue between academia and practitioners. It reinforced SRM's commitment to leading progressive, patient-centered medical education.

