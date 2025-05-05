Left Menu

Empowering Hand Care: SRM International Hand Conclave 2025 Sets a New Benchmark

SRM International Hand Conclave 2025, hosted by SRM College of Physiotherapy in association with SRM Medical College, focused on innovative and collaborative methods in hand therapy. The event brought together experts, aligning with global healthcare goals and reinforcing SRM's leadership in transformative medical education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kattankulathur | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:40 IST
Empowering Hand Care: SRM International Hand Conclave 2025 Sets a New Benchmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The SRM International Hand Conclave 2025, organized by SRM College of Physiotherapy in partnership with the Department of Plastic Surgery, showcased innovative approaches and collaborative efforts in hand care. Held at SRM Medical College, the event attracted professionals and scholars from India and abroad over two days at the Hippocrates Hall.

Prominent speakers included Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar and Dr. Rajasabapathy, who emphasized the significance of hand rehabilitation and SRM's dedication to multidisciplinary healthcare. They highlighted the vital role of such conclaves in progressing hand therapy in India and on an international scale.

Aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the conclave focused on promoting health, education, and partnerships. The program featured workshops, lectures, and discussions, creating a platform for dialogue between academia and practitioners. It reinforced SRM's commitment to leading progressive, patient-centered medical education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025