Tragedy in Guizhou: Storm Capsizes Boats, Claims Lives

In a southwestern Chinese river, four boats capsized due to a sudden storm, resulting in nine deaths and one missing person. Over 80 people fell into the water during the incident in Guizhou province. Rescue efforts continue as safety concerns are raised for tourist venues.

  • Country:
  • China

A sudden storm in southwestern China resulted in a tragic incident as four boats capsized on a river, leaving nine people dead and one person missing. The state media confirmed the calamity that unfolded in the scenic area of Guizhou province.

During a five-day national holiday, over 80 people were caught in the storm that struck the upper reaches of the Wu River, a tributary of the Yangtze. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities strive to find those still missing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged for enhanced safety measures at tourist attractions following this tragedy. The state broadcaster CCTV reported that the capsized boats were within their capacity limits and that crew members managed to save themselves.

