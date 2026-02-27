Laser Misfire: Pentagon's Anti-Drone Efforts Spark Controversy

An unexpected accident occurred when the U.S. military inadvertently downed a government drone using a high-energy laser system. The incident near Fort Hancock, Texas, caused the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose flight restrictions in the vicinity.

The Pentagon's use of the counter-unmanned aircraft system reportedly targeted a Customs and Border Protection drone amid an area frequently plagued by cartel-related drone incursions. The event happened far from populated regions, and no commercial flights were nearby.

The laser incident drew criticism from U.S. lawmakers who blamed poor coordination among agencies. They highlighted previous alerts to the White House about inadequacies in counter-drone operator training and coordination. An FAA-imposed airspace restriction remains effective until June 24. Investigations are probing both the incident and a temporarily halted El Paso flight operation.