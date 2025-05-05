Abhishek Banerjee Begins Filming 'Baaghi Bechare' on His 40th Birthday
Abhishek Banerjee marks his 40th birthday with the start of filming for 'Baaghi Bechare', alongside Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Khan. Directed by Sumit Purohit, the movie adds to Banerjee's extensive project list, including 'Stolen', 'Mahasangam', and season two of 'Rana Naidu'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor Abhishek Banerjee kicked off shooting for his new movie 'Baaghi Bechare' on his 40th birthday, an occasion he described as an incredible gift.
The film, both written and directed by Sumit Purohit, features the talents of Pratik Gandhi, famous for 'Scam 1992', and Faisal Khan from 'Panchayat'.
Banerjee enthusiastically expressed anticipation for collaborating with his co-stars and the director. His upcoming projects also include 'Stolen', 'Mahasangam', and another season of 'Rana Naidu'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement