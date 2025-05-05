Abhishek Banerjee Begins Filming 'Baaghi Bechare' on His 40th Birthday

Actor Abhishek Banerjee kicked off shooting for his new movie 'Baaghi Bechare' on his 40th birthday, an occasion he described as an incredible gift.

The film, both written and directed by Sumit Purohit, features the talents of Pratik Gandhi, famous for 'Scam 1992', and Faisal Khan from 'Panchayat'.

Banerjee enthusiastically expressed anticipation for collaborating with his co-stars and the director. His upcoming projects also include 'Stolen', 'Mahasangam', and another season of 'Rana Naidu'.

