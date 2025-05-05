Gwalior Restaurant Ruckus: Minister Patel Dismisses Allegations

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel is embroiled in controversy following allegations of inciting chaos at a restaurant in Gwalior. The minister, however, has strongly denied the accusations, stating that his visit was part of a standard inspection carried out by food safety officials.

Restaurant owner Sanjay Arora claims that Patel's supporters were involved in a physical altercation with the restaurant staff after a dispute over a table reservation for the minister. While the police attempted to intervene, local traders opposed their actions, according to Arora. Police involvement escalated when the food department team arrived to conduct further inspections.

Patel has described the allegations as an attempt to derail legal proceedings. He insists that the inspection was legitimate, citing that a cooking oil sample failed in his presence. Patel emphasizes his commitment to reform, stating that political pressure will not deter actions against violators, despite the ongoing accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)